(KMOV.com) — In the first inning of their pursuit of a 10th consecutive win Tuesday night—a mark which hadn’t been attained by the franchise since 2001—the Cardinals accomplished another rare feat.
They scored a run without getting a hit. The tally proved critical in a low-scoring contest, as the Cardinals beat the Brewers 2-1 to extend their winning streak to double-digits.
When your lead-off hitter is as uniquely skilled on the base paths as Tommy Edman, the achievement is more plausible than you might otherwise think.
“We’ve been opportunistic in an intelligent manner,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said of the Cardinals’ base running philosophy. “You win games in a lot of different ways. As Mr. Kissell would say, you want to have a lot of tools in your tool box.”
As a sterling defender and quality table-setter for the lineup, Edman has had his tools on display throughout the season for the Cardinals. Regularly featured in the lead-off spot, Edman ranks second in the St. Louis lineup with 84 runs scored on the year. That’s an impressive feat considering his on-base percentage is just .313—the lowest rate of his three-year career and one generally considered a low rate for a prolific lead-off man.
Edman’s production in the role, though, has been acceptable for a specific, significant reason: one way or another, he gets the second bag.
Tommy Two Bags leads the National League—and is tied for the best total in all of MLB—with 41 doubles on the season. And when he doesn’t double, he usually finds his way into scoring position anyway. Edman’s 27 stolen bases on the season marks the highest total by a Cardinal since Edgar Renteria swiped 34 bags for St. Louis back in 2003.
The running game is how Edman kick-started the Cardinals' offense Tuesday. After working a nine-pitch walk to lead off the game, Edman took possession of the second bag with his 26th stolen base of the year.
The first-inning swipe paid immediate dividends. Paul Goldschmidt grounded out to Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong—that still feels weird to type, by the way—to advance Edman to third base. Tyler O’Neill converted his situational hitting opportunity, lofting a sacrifice fly into the outfield to manufacture the first run of the game. The run held up as the only one by either team until the Cardinals decided to run it back with a similar strategy in the late innings.
Edman’s fingerprints were all over the second run, too. After Lars Nootbaar worked a walk with one out in the eighth, he took a page out of Tommy’s book and demanded the second bag. Nootbaar’s stolen base put Edman in position, this time, to produce the run rather than score it. Edman provided an RBI single for his second hit of the night, driving in a key insurance run and landing the Cardinals’ lead-off weapon on base for the third time in the game.
Then Edman stole second base again for No. 27 on the year, because he just can’t help himself.
Even without gaudy on-base numbers, Edman’s combination of speed and an inclination for finding the gaps in the defense has provided St. Louis with a catalyst for an offensive revival during its memorable winning streak. The Cardinals have averaged 5.9 runs per game during the streak—and they hope to keep that momentum flowing in the days ahead.
“It’s hard to capture because I don’t plan on being done with it,” Mike Shildt said of the streak after Tuesday’s win. “We keep moving to tomorrow. But clearly, it’s significant—regardless of the time of year you do that, but clearly this time of year it’s more magnified.
"Really it’s about a group of players that believe and have believed in themselves, believed in each other and believed in the process.”
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.