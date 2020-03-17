FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady says on Twitter 'my football journey will take place elsewhere.'
"I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters," Brady said in his tweet. "MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England."
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and four Super Bowl MVPs. He also won the NFL MVP three times and was voted to 14 Pro Bowls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.