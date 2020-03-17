Titans Patriots Football

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the team lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. 

 (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady says on Twitter 'my football journey will take place elsewhere.'

"I wanted to say thank you to  all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters," Brady said in his tweet. "MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England."

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and four Super Bowl MVPs. He also won the NFL MVP three times and was voted to 14 Pro Bowls. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.