ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new sponsor was announced for the St. Louis CITY SC Wednesday.
Together Credit Union has become the newest partner for St. Louis’ soccer team. In support of St. Louis CITY's broader focus on youth development, Together Credit Union will provide educational resources, expert advice, and professional guidance to empower St. Louis-area families and youth.
“Through our partnership with St. Louis CITY, we hope to broaden our outreach efforts by creating sustainable, long-term financial wellness programs,” said Tom Kraus, Together Credit Union’s Chief Operating Officer. "Our goal is to help young people and their families on the path to financial independence and success."
Focused on community involvement, community collaboration and financial empowerment 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘭.A big welcome to @together_cu – our newest Founding Partner and Official Banking Partner of the club! pic.twitter.com/4nRumtRoU2— St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) July 14, 2021
In March, Purina was announced the first founding partner for the team’s jersey. The Purina logo will be "front and center" on the jersey. The team is working with ADIDAS to make a jersey that is "uniquely city," St. Louis CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said. In addition, the team is working on co-branded pet swag. The company united with Together Credit Union years before.
St. Louis City SC will begin play in 2023.
