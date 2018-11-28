ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two toddlers are safe after a double shooting left a man and woman critically injured near downtown St. Louis Tuesday evening.
According to police, a 36-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were driving near the intersection of Jefferson and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive when someone inside a sedan fired shots into their vehicle. Police said the victims then drove themselves to the Central Patrol Division to report the incident.
The man sustained a gunshot wound to his back and the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her arm and leg. Both were listed in critical, stable condition after being taken to the hospital.
Two children, ages 3 and 18 months, were not harmed during the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.