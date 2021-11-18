JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Four people were injured in a Thursday morning crash in Jennings.
Two toddlers were among those hurt in the two-vehicle crash at Halls Ferry and Shadydale Drive around 7 a.m. The driver of the pickup truck involved was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected in the crash, according to first responders.
One of the toddlers was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other child suffered non-life threatening injuries. The two drivers were also taken to the hospital with injuries.
