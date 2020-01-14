CASTLE POINT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Earlier Tuesday night, police were looking to speak to the father of a toddler who was shot inside his home Monday to make sure the boy is okay. The father took the boy from the home once he was released from hospital.
The toddler was returned to the home around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police didn’t believe the boy was in danger. He was released from the hospital earlier in the day and police said it wasn’t common for the boy to be in the custody of his father.
Mason Rodgers was shot Monday night by someone outside of the home on Duke Drive near Highway 367 and Chamber Road in the Castle Point neighborhood.
“There’s nothing more important than the safety of the child,” Sergeant Ben Granda with the St. Louis County Police Department said. “That’s what we’d like to endure and we’d like to ensure it as soon as possible. I can’t imagine another 24 hours worse than what this family and this child have gone through.”
Mason returned home Tuesday night and is safe.
News 4 asked police if there was concern about the father's intentions, but couldn't release that information as it's an ongoing investigation.
