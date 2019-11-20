GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A toddler has died in a shooting at a home in North St. Louis County Wednesday, police said.
Police on scene tell News 4 the 2-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital in cardiac arrest after the shooting in the 200 block of Tay Road in Glasgow Village.
Police said they believe the shooting could be accidental but are still investigating. No one is in custody.
Prior to this shooting, 18 children have died in the St. Louis area due to gun violence in 2019.
Editor's Note: Fire and EMS officials initially reported this incident to be an electrical shocking, but once on scene confirmed it was a shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.