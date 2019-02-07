ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in north St. Louis County were in pursuit of a vehicle they say was carjacked with a 2-year-old inside who has since been recovered safely in Florissant.
According to police, a woman was approached by two men as she was pulling into her driveway. Police say the suspects pulled her out of the vehicle and took the car with the 2-year-old in the backseat.
Police say the suspects later ditched the car and the child was found unharmed. Police say the have what they are calling a "possible suspect" in custody and are searching for another suspect.
The call first came out just after 2:30 p.m., when police say a vehicle was carjacked near I-270 and Dunn Road in Florissant.
Police are searching for a suspect in a neighborhood.
Police and K9 searching the Florissant neighborhood for the suspect. @kmov pic.twitter.com/HviTIInivH— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) February 7, 2019
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
