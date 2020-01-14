CASTLE POINT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police said a toddler was shot after a gunman opened fire from outside a home in North County.
The shooting happened in the 10100 block of Duke Drive around 8:30 p.m., police said.
18-month-old Mason "May May" Rodgers was in a bedroom at the time of shooting. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive, according to St. Louis County police.
The toddler is doing better and is giggling, his family tells News 4.
Police said the shooter fired approximately two gunshots into the home from the outside and then fled the scene. Police don't know if it was on foot or in a car.
Authorities told News 4 they were called to the area after a Shotspotter was activated.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
