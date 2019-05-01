ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A boy and his mother were shot and killed in a north St. Louis home overnight.

Around midnight, two shooting victims were found inside a home in the 5900 block of Ferris.

Caden

Caden, 3, was reportedly shot and killed Tuesday night.

News 4 spoke with a man who said his 3-year-old son, Caden, was one of the victims. A neighbor told News 4 someone went into the home, shot the boy and his mother, and then drove away.

A neighbor also said they heard six or seven gunshots.

According to police, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the double homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

No other information has been disclosed.  

