GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A toddler has died in an accidental shooting at a home in North St. Louis County Wednesday, police said.
Police on scene tell News 4 the 2-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital in cardiac arrest after the shooting in the 200 block of Tay Road in Glasgow Village.
Police report the shooting was accidental. No one is in custody.
Editor's Note: Fire and EMS officials initially reported this incident to be an electrical shocking, but once on scene confirmed it was a shooting.
