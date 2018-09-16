WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) - A 2-year-old girl died after she was hit by an ice cream truck in Wentzville Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened on Summer Rain Drive just before 4:00 p.m.
Police said the girl and her family walked across the street to buy some ice cream from the truck. After the purchase, the family walked back across the street, that's when the toddler was hit by the truck.
The ice cream truck was not going fast, police said. It stopped after driving a car length.
Authorities said paramedics took the child to the hospital where she later died.
A neighbor says they saw CPR being performed on the child.
Accident reconstruction crews are on the scene.
Police are calling the incident a tragic accident.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.
