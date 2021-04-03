ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A toddler was grazed by a bullet in a triple shooting in south St. Louis City early Saturday evening.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three people arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them was a toddler with a non-threatening graze wound.
A man was shot in the leg, arm and abdomen. He was conscious and breathing. A woman was also grazed in the arm. Police said they were shot in in the 3900 block of Virginia Avenue in Dutchtown just before 6 p.m.
The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear. No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.