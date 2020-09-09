MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A young child drowned in a backyard pool in Millstadt, Illinois Wednesday morning.
St. Clair County Sheriff's Department officials said they were called to the 8100 block of Lunceford Lane Wednesday after a 23-month-old boy was found unresponsive in the pool.
The child was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the incident appeared to be a tragic accident; the child was sleeping in a room with his mother and the mother was also asleep. When the mother woke up, the child was not in the house. The child's mother and grandmother, who was also in the house at the time, eventually located him in the pool.
No other information was made available.
