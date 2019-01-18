NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A child is dead after being struck by a car near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County Friday around 4:30 p.m., sources told News 4.
The 2-year-old boy fell out of his mother's car while she was driving on Jennings Station Road near I-70 and then was struck by another moving car, police said.
The mother of the toddler took her son to a nearby Shell gas station to report the accident.
The boy was transported to a local hospital, police said.
The I-70 westbound exit to Jennings Station is closed as a result.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the case.
The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for witnesses. If you have any information, call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
News 4 has a crew on the scene. We will have more as information becomes available.
