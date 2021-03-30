WASHINGTON (CNN) -- On March 30, 1981 President Ronald Reagan was shot.
Reagan was seriously wounded in the attack that took place outside of the Washington Hilton Hotel following a speaking engagement. He had only been in office for 70 days when the attempted assassination occurred.
The shooting was captured on camera and broadcast repeatedly by media outlets.
White House Press Secretary James Brady, Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy and Officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded in the shooting. They all survived but Brady suffered brain damage and was permanently disabled.
Gunman John Hinkley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity on all counts and was sentenced to a mental care facility. A federal judge released him from in-patient care in 2016.
