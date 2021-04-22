ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ten years ago today an EF-4 tornado destroyed homes and caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage in north St. Louis County.
The Good Friday tornado touched down on April 22, 2011. According to the National Weather Service, it damaged or destroyed 2,700 buildings and caused more than $30 million in damages. The tornado also caused extensive damage to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The storms of 2011 left more than $28 billion in damage, more than 550 lives lost and six tornadoes registering the highest level of damage as EF-5 tornadoes.
News 4 Meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt recalled working that night alongside Matt Chambers, “I remember we got a live shot back from the airport, and it was the first that we saw a van that was turned over, I think, and leaning up against a railing, and we thought this is bad. That went right through there.”
The tornado left a path of devastation 21 miles long after it first touched down in Maryland Heights. It went through Bridgeton, St. Ann, Berkeley, Ferguson, Dellwood, Moline Acres, Bellefontaine Neighbors and Riverview before crossing the Mississippi River and going into Madison County.
“I still, when I take that drive out I-70, I still, once I get past the airport, I still look at the scars in the trees and think about that neighborhood that went through there,” said Ehrhardt.
No one was killed in the tornado.
1 of 19
A neighborhood damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A van hangs over the side of a parking garage at Lambert St. Louis International Airport April 22, 2011, in St. Louis. Several people at the airport were injured Friday after a tornado touched down. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Terry Hayes, 63, right, with the help of his son Robert Hayes survey the remains of his house after a tornado touched down earlier in the evening on Beaverton Drive, Friday, April 22, 2011 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Officers from the St. Louis County police department inspect the remains of a home on Beaverton Drive after a tornado touched down earlier in the evening April 22, 2011. Gov. Jay Nixon announced he had declared a state of emergency. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Storm damage is seen next to a parking garage outside terminal one at St. Louis International Airport Friday, April 22, 2011, in St. Louis. Several people were injured after a tornado touched down. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Debris is strewn about a neighborhood April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo., following a tornado in the area. St. Louis' main airport was closed for business while crews cleaned up after a tornado tore through a terminal. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
In this aerial photograph, debris is strewn about a neighborhood Saturday, April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. A severe storm that struck the area left homes flattened in suburbs around the main airport. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A waiting area inside the storm-damaged Concourse C at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is seen April 28, 2011, in St. Louis. Parts of the airport including the main terminal and a concourse were damaged during a tornado. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
PHOTOS: A look back at the devastation left behind from the Good Friday tornado of 2011
1 of 19
A neighborhood damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A van hangs over the side of a parking garage at Lambert St. Louis International Airport April 22, 2011, in St. Louis. Several people at the airport were injured Friday after a tornado touched down. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Terry Hayes, 63, right, with the help of his son Robert Hayes survey the remains of his house after a tornado touched down earlier in the evening on Beaverton Drive, Friday, April 22, 2011 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Officers from the St. Louis County police department inspect the remains of a home on Beaverton Drive after a tornado touched down earlier in the evening April 22, 2011. Gov. Jay Nixon announced he had declared a state of emergency. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
In this April 22, 2011 file photo, storm damage is seen next to a parking garage outside terminal one at St. Louis International Airport in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Storm damage is seen next to a parking garage outside terminal one at St. Louis International Airport Friday, April 22, 2011, in St. Louis. Several people were injured after a tornado touched down. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A large hole is seen in the roof at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport Saturday, April 23, 2011, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A neighborhood damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A church damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A neighborhood damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A house is completely destroyed in a neighborhood damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A neighborhood damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A neighborhood damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Maryland Heights, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A house damaged by a tornado is seen April 23, 2011, in Maryland Heights, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Debris is strewn about a neighborhood April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo., following a tornado in the area. St. Louis' main airport was closed for business while crews cleaned up after a tornado tore through a terminal. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Debris is strewn around a damaged home Saturday, April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo., following a Friday-evening tornado in the area. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
In this aerial photo, a large hole is seen in the roof of Concourse C at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport Saturday, April 23, 2011, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
In this aerial photograph, debris is strewn about a neighborhood Saturday, April 23, 2011, in Bridgeton, Mo. A severe storm that struck the area left homes flattened in suburbs around the main airport. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A waiting area inside the storm-damaged Concourse C at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is seen April 28, 2011, in St. Louis. Parts of the airport including the main terminal and a concourse were damaged during a tornado. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.