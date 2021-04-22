ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ten years ago today an EF-4 tornado destroyed homes and caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage in north St. Louis County.

The Good Friday tornado touched down on April 22, 2011. According to the National Weather Service, it damaged or destroyed 2,700 buildings and caused more than $30 million in damages. The tornado also caused extensive damage to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Looking at the devastating tornadoes of 2011 and what's changed to better protect us The storms of 2011 left more than $28 billion in damage, more than 550 lives lost and six tornadoes registering the highest level of damage as EF-5 tornadoes.

News 4 Meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt recalled working that night alongside Matt Chambers, “I remember we got a live shot back from the airport, and it was the first that we saw a van that was turned over, I think, and leaning up against a railing, and we thought this is bad. That went right through there.”

The tornado left a path of devastation 21 miles long after it first touched down in Maryland Heights. It went through Bridgeton, St. Ann, Berkeley, Ferguson, Dellwood, Moline Acres, Bellefontaine Neighbors and Riverview before crossing the Mississippi River and going into Madison County.

“I still, when I take that drive out I-70, I still, once I get past the airport, I still look at the scars in the trees and think about that neighborhood that went through there,” said Ehrhardt.

No one was killed in the tornado.