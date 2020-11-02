ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We are just one day away from Election Day which makes Monday the last chance to vote absentee in the state of Missouri.
When you do head out to the polls, be prepared for long lines as a record number of people are voting before Nov. 3.
For weeks, there has been long lines at several locations in St. Louis County where voters patiently wait to cast their vote.
If you want to vote in-person absentee, you do have to specify one of seven reasons as to why you cannot vote on Election Day.
If you voted absentee by mail but you've missed the deadline to put it back in the mail, you can drop it off at any of the absentee voting locations.
Even with the high turnout before the election, St. Louis County said it's estimating another 300,000 people will vote tomorrow on Election Day.
