Narwhal the puppy was rescued Nov. 8 by Mac's Mission in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. His photos have since gone viral online, and it's not hard to see why.

JACKSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An abandoned puppy who was found with a tail on his head is going viral.

Magical Unicorn Narwhal Puppy was rescued on November 8 by Mac’s Mission, a rescue group in Cape Girardeau. He and another dog were found out in the cold. Narwhal was found with foot injury.

A veterinarian said the tail on his face does not have to be removed.

Mac's is raising funds to help with financial needs for Narwhal and other puppies with needs. You can purchase Magical Unicorn Narwhal swag here. 

"The sale of this merchandise goes towards saving not only Narhwal and the dog he was found with but the other special needs rescues we have or will have, and their medical care," Mac's Mission stated on the website. 

Mac’s Mission says Narwhal is not currently available for adoption because the group wants him to grow more and make sure the extra tail doesn’t become a problem.

