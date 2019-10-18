ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Friday is the last day to register to get your child free dental care.
The annual “Give Kids a Smile” event will be held next Friday and Saturday at Saint Louis University, but Oct. 18 is the final day to register.
The free two-day dental clinic provides care for newborns through age 14 who have Medicaid, qualify for the free school lunch program or need dental assistance due to special circumstances.
Click here to register or for more information.
