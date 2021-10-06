CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Today is the deadline for all St. Louis County workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tuesday night, St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch will introduce a measure calling for those made to get a coronavirus vaccine be protected.
The St. Louis County Council passed an ordinance last month that requires all county employees to be vaccinated or face regular testing. The bill passed along party lines, with all four Democrats supporting the bill and all three Republicans voting no. The plan was introduced by Councilwoman Shalanda Webb.
Ahead of the Wednesday deadline, county officials told News 4 they did not have a count of how many employees were unvaccinated but expected to be able to provide a number soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.