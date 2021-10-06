CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Today is the deadline for all St. Louis County workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Councilmember pushes for protections for St. Louis County employees mandated to get COVID vaccine Tuesday night, St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch will introduce a measure calling for those made to get a coronavirus vaccine be protected.

The St. Louis County Council passed an ordinance last month that requires all county employees to be vaccinated or face regular testing. The bill passed along party lines, with all four Democrats supporting the bill and all three Republicans voting no. The plan was introduced by Councilwoman Shalanda Webb.

Ahead of the Wednesday deadline, county officials told News 4 they did not have a count of how many employees were unvaccinated but expected to be able to provide a number soon.