ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Today is National Cheetah Day and the St. Louis Zoo is in on the celebration!
Zoo visitors can go to the "River's Edge" part of the zoo from 10 to 2 today to create cheetah masks, learn about cheetah care and do some hands on activities, related to the cheetah.
The St. Louis Zoo’s eight cheetah cubs, known as the "Bingwa Bunch" just turned 1-year-old earlier this week.
