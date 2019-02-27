ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Twenty years ago today, the Checkerdome arena was demolished after 70 years of being an iconic St. Louis event center.
The arena was home to the St. Louis Blues for more than 25 years.
It also hosted events ranging from political rallies, circuses, concerts and boxing matches.
Explosives brought down the arena while crowds cheered on February 27, 1999.
