ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At Olio on Tower Grove Avenue in south St. Louis, individual greenhouses guard diners from the cold October rain.
"It's about embracing the cold weather," said owner Ben Poremba. "It's like a little smurf village."
The greenhouses have tables and heaters inside to try to extend the outdoor dining season through the St. Louis winter.
"Coming up with some sort of outdoor solution was critical and were betting big on this, these are very expensive," said Poremba.
Restaurant owners have invested in tents, blankets, heaters and other ways of keeping customers coming this winter. But others have chosen to shut their doors in hopes of survival.
"If I know I'm not going to break even around this time of year, I might as well close my doors for the safety of our customers, for the safety our staff and for the safety of our finances," said Michael Butler, owner of Open Concept on Cherokee Street.
The bar Open Concept will close on November 2 for the winter. It's a similar to move to what owners of Venice Cafe in Benton Park, Bogart's in Soulard and Southern in Midtown are doing.
For Left Bank Books in the Central West End, closing is not an option. The bookstore is reaching out to customers to alert them to the dire situation.
"We don’t intend to go anywhere. We intend to stay and we are fighters but we do have to tell people when we need their support," said owner Kris Kliendist.
Sales are down 46 percent compared to last October and with what should be a busy holiday season ahead, Kliendist says they are scared.
"With sales at an alarming low, and no additional Federal assistance in sight, there are not a lot of options. We’re doing everything we can with what we have. So I am asking you now, if you are at all able, to support us in generous numbers this holiday season," the bookstore wrote in an email to customers.
On Monday, the Senate adjourned until November 9, making any chance of a second stimulus passing before Election Day almost impossible.
But business owners say they are holding out hope, Congress hears their calls.
"I pray for it and I hope for it, but I prepare for the worst," said Poremba. "I prepare for not getting it, we have to be self sufficient and come up with our own solutions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.