Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
Expect a prolonged period of snow through Saturday night. We are currently forecasting a large swath of 8" to 12", that includes much of the metro. We'll still see significant amounts of snow south, but sleet and rain will mix in and help to lower snowfall totals there.
The bulk of that snow accumulation comes this evening through Saturday morning. Lighter snow, but still some accumulation is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Areas south and southeast may get more of a rain/sleet/snow mix Saturday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday night.
We will need to watch for issues during the Friday evening commute. Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. we expect road conditions to worsen and then travel becomes more difficult through the evening as moderate to heavy snow moves through.
Accumulations in the metro by midnight are expected to be 4-5" and by 6 a.m. Saturday around 6-7" with snow continuing Saturday.
Temperatures will warm slightly above freezing late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Snow will continue with lighter accumulations. There could also be some sleet/rain mixing in near and south of St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
Light snow lingers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We need to watch the roads again Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing by Sunday morning. Flurries and possibly some drizzle or freezing drizzle will linger throughout Sunday.
Bottom Line: Watch for the biggest impact Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Remain vigilant for a chance for some slick spots Sunday from a refreeze and/or freezing drizzle.
This Afternoon: High 34. Wintry mix turns to snow. Deteriorating conditions around the Metro. Winds: Southeast 4-6 mph.
Saturday: Low 30/High 33. Snow showers likely. Snow will be heaviest in the morning. Lighter snow continues with some melting in the afternoon.
Sunday: Low 30/High 33. Cloudy and cold. Flurries/freezing drizzle to drizzle as temperatures warm above freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.