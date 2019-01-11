Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
Expect a prolonged period of snow through Saturday night. We are currently forecasting a large swath of 8" to 12", that includes much of the metro. And from about West St. Louis county to Columbia, MO is an area that could see some totals exceed 12". We'll still see significant amounts of snow south, but sleet and rain will mix in and help to lower snowfall totals there.
We've already seen a range of 4" to 8" across the St. Louis metro with some lower totals south. More snow accumulation comes through Saturday morning. Lighter snow, but still some accumulation is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening, especially west and northwest of St. Louis where the precipitation will be mostly snow. However, from St. Louis south/southeast we will see a mix, depending on your location it could be sleet, snow and/or rain. Also expect some melting as temperatures warm to 33.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday night.
We need to watch the roads again Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing by Sunday morning. Flurries and possibly some drizzle or freezing drizzle will linger throughout Sunday.
Bottom Line: Watch for the biggest impact Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Remain vigilant for a chance for some slick spots Sunday from a refreeze and/or freezing drizzle.
Saturday: Low 30/High 33. Snow showers likely. Snow will be heaviest in the morning. Lighter snow, sleet or rain continues with some melting in the afternoon.
Sunday: Low 29/High 33. Watch for slick spots in the morning. Cloudy and cold. Flurries/freezing drizzle to drizzle as temperatures warm above freezing.
