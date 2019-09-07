MARYLAND HEIGHTS , Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A brand new ice complex will open up in Maryland Heights Saturday.
It will also be the new practice facility for the St. Louis Blues.
Opening its doors at 11 a.m., the Centene Community Ice Center will offer a day full of celebrations in honor of their grand opening-- including free public skating session, food and hockey games.
The following hockey games will be held this afternoon:
- Blues Sled Hockey at 3:30 p.m.
- Blues Blind Hockey Game at 4:10 p.m.
- St. Louis Blues Special Hockey at 4:50 p.m.
- Celebrity/Coaches Hockey Game at 5:45 p.m.
- Police vs. Fire Hockey at 7:15 p.m
- Co-ed intra-squad Lindenwood University Hockey at 8:45 p.m.
The ice complex will have two other indoor rinks at the facility, each named after a Blues alum. Also, there will be public skating, training and special events held there.
And the first 3,000 people will receive a ticket, making them eligible for prizes.
Blues training camp opens next Saturday.The Note aren't the only ones who will be practicing here. The rink will also be the official home of Lindenwood hockey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.