ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People placed flowers at Lou Brock statue outside of Busch Stadium just shortly after the news of his death came out.
Fans are saddened but are also looking back fondly at memories of the St. Louis Cardinals legend.
"Growing up, he was one of my idols, him and Bob Gibson. Those are the two guys I idolized growing up. So, that was awesome," Robert Henry said. "Very sad day."
[READ: Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock dies at age 81]
"I remember coming to games when I was a kid with my dad and he would anytime Lou would get on base he'd say watch him, watch him, watch him. The pitcher would through the ball and he'd take off and the fans would cheer," Karen Eschweilier said.
"It was sad, I mean I know he was a great player, way before my time," Jason Anderson said.
"The memories for me are seeing him in his red jacket coming out for opening day and during the post season and things like that. Seeing how he represented the team, the organization and the city as well," Steve Henry said.
"To know that one of the best Cardinals players to ever take the field is gone, is heartbreaking," Carol Krummenasher said.
