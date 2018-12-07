ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -Looking for a career choice or change? Nursing may be the best option due to a potential shortage of nurses across the state.
It is estimated Missouri could face a serious nursing shortage in about 10 years.
Now, Chamberlain University College of Nursing is reaching out to high school students to experience a day in the life of a nurse.
Jefferson High School senior Brock Hill was thrilled to learn different aspects of nursing from patient care to performing CPR to giving flu shots.
"I've always liked fast-paced jobs," said Hill.
The news is giving students like senior Alexis Armstrong opportunities they wouldn't normally have.
"Being able to do hands on stuff that not already able to do at school, helps me decide a lot more that this is what I want to go into," said Armstrong.
According to the American Nurses Association, there will be far more registered nurse jobs available than any other profession by 2022.
Which is one of the reasons Chamberlain University host events like this in an effort to combat the nursing shortage crisis -- to address the crisis and get students interested in nursing at a young age.
The university says students don't have to know which type of nurses you would like to be. They will give experience in all areas to help you decide.
