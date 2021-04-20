ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new mayor will take office in the city of St. Louis. Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones will be inaugurated Tuesday at City Hall.

At noon, St. Louis will swear in its first Black female mayor. The ceremony is being held in the Rotunda. Due to the pandemic, the public is encouraged to watch the inauguration on STL TV, the city's YouTube Channel.

Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones outlines plans for first term Following Tishaura Jones' win in Tuesday's mayoral race, the first African-American female mayor in St. Louis history said some aspects of administration changeover between her and outgoing mayor Lyda Krewson had already been in the works, so Jones would not be caught off guard if she won the election.

Observers will be subject to a temperature screening and are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing of six feet in the building. Pre-inaugural remarks will be provided by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Jones has been outspoken about crime and gun violence.

"We will be declaring gun violence as a public health crisis, engaging our neighbors to the west and the east, putting all of our resources together to address crime as a region," Jones told News 4 in early April.

Mayor Lyda Krewson took to social media Monday, saying her goodbyes to the city she's served for the last four years.