ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new mayor took office in the City of St. Louis Tuesday.

Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones outlines plans for first term Following Tishaura Jones' win in Tuesday's mayoral race, the first African-American female mayor in St. Louis history said some aspects of administration changeover between her and outgoing mayor Lyda Krewson had already been in the works, so Jones would not be caught off guard if she won the election.

In a noon ceremony, Tishaura Jones was sworn in as the city’s first Black female mayor. The ceremony was held in the Rotunda and streamed live on STL TV, the city's YouTube Channel.

When East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III took to the podium, he shared a story about watching the election coverage with his daughter. He recalled how the moment it came across that Mayor-elect Jones had won, he thought it finally started to sink in to his daughter that she can be whatever she wants to be.

“I know that your term in office will be a constant reminder to my daughter and to all other young Black women across this country, across this Metro East that Black women can and will continue to empower and change the communities that our country desperately deserves,” Eastern said.

Due to the pandemic, attendees were subject to a temperature screening and were required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing of six feet in the building. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page spoke at the inauguration event.

Jones has been outspoken about crime and gun violence.

"We will be declaring gun violence as a public health crisis, engaging our neighbors to the west and the east, putting all of our resources together to address crime as a region," Jones told News 4 in early April.

Outgoing Mayor Lyda Krewson took to social media Monday, saying her goodbyes to the city she's served for the last four years.