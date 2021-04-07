ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones launched a website for the city's residents to provide their input on how the city should spend millions of dollars coming to the city for the American recovery Act.
Treasurer Tishaura Jones defeated Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer in the St. Louis Mayoral election Tuesday night, becoming the first Black female mayor in the city's history.
Jones made history on Wednesday after defeating Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer and becoming the first elected Black woman to be mayor of St. Louis. During her victory speech, Jones vowed for direct cooperation and collaboration with the city's residents.
On Thursday, Jones' office launched a website for residents to provide feedback on how the $517 million of federal funding should be spent in the city. Click here to leave your feedback.
"This campaign can unequivocally say that we began breaking down historic racial barriers, and the racial divides that exist and have existed for generations in our city," Jones said during her victory speech on Wednesday. "We have over half a billion dollars in federal funds on its way to our city. And I look forward to getting your input. The input of people who live and work and raise their families in our city, on how to spend these funds, because again, they're your tax dollars."
Jones also announced her Transition Committee to help advise and assist her administration. The team includes:
- Les Bond, chief executive officer of Attucks Asset Management, LLC
- Jared Boyd, chief of staff and counsel of the St. Louis City Treasurer’s Office
- Rodney Boyd, partner with Nexus Group
- Patrick R. Brown, former chief of staff in St. Louis Mayor’s Office and community development executive with Ameren Missouri
- Nancy E. Cross, former vice-president of SEIU Local 1
- Nahuel Fefer, Justice Catalyst Fellow at ArchCity Defenders and former senior advisor in St. Louis Mayor’s Office
- Bob Fox, retired business owner
- Sandra M. Moore, managing director and chief impact officer with Advantage Capital
- Rosetta Okohson-Reb, managing partner and chief executive officer of MO Political Consulting
- Kayla M. Reed, executive director of Action St. Louis
- Blake Strode, executive director of ArchCity Defenders
- Mike Talboy, former Missouri state representative and director of governmental affairs of Burns & McDonnell
