ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones launched a website for the city's residents to provide their input on how the city should spend millions of dollars coming to the city for the American recovery Act.

Tishaura Jones defeats Cara Spencer in St. Louis mayoral race Treasurer Tishaura Jones defeated Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer in the St. Louis Mayoral election Tuesday night, becoming the first Black female mayor in the city's history.

Jones made history on Wednesday after defeating Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer and becoming the first elected Black woman to be mayor of St. Louis. During her victory speech, Jones vowed for direct cooperation and collaboration with the city's residents.

On Thursday, Jones' office launched a website for residents to provide feedback on how the $517 million of federal funding should be spent in the city. Click here to leave your feedback.

"This campaign can unequivocally say that we began breaking down historic racial barriers, and the racial divides that exist and have existed for generations in our city," Jones said during her victory speech on Wednesday. "We have over half a billion dollars in federal funds on its way to our city. And I look forward to getting your input. The input of people who live and work and raise their families in our city, on how to spend these funds, because again, they're your tax dollars."

Jones also announced her Transition Committee to help advise and assist her administration. The team includes: