ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Current St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones has announced she will run for Mayor.
Jones began her political career in 2002 when she was appointed the Democratic committeewoman fo the 8th Ward for the City of St. Louis. In 2012, she was elected to be the Treasurer of the City of St. Louis and was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2016.
Jones ran for mayor in 2017 but was defeated in the primary by Mayor Lyda Krewson.
