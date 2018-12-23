SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tires were slashed on more than a dozen cars parked on a street near Carondelet Park in South St. Louis Sunday morning.
A commuter driving on Idaho near the intersection with Holly Hills, just south of Carondelet Park, noticed the damage done to the cars' tires around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
News 4 is continuing to investigate and will update the story when more information is learned.
