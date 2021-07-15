ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old Festus man faces four charges related to his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots.

In a hearing Tuesday, Joshua Dressel appeared via teleconference as a judge outlined the crimes he's accused of. Dressel is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Each of those crimes are misdemeanors.

Two of the charges carry a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine of $5,000, the others carry sentences of a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Dressel is a husband and father of three children, and owner of Dressel Tree Services of Festus. He is required to restrict travel to only the Eastern District of Missouri unless given court approval, must conduct weekly check-ins with the pre-trial office, and is not allowed to possess a gun until the case is resolved. He will have to appear for court proceedings in Washington DC but is expressly forbidden to travel there unless it pertains to his case.

Neighbors described him as friendly and a hard-working person.

"You know it's a free country, so he can do whatever he likes. And I just wish him the best actually," said neighbor Jill Schmock.

According to court documents, a tipster submitted an image from an MSNBC broadcast to the FBI and stated they believed it was Dressel. The image reportedly showed Dressel inside of the Capitol during the riots. The tipster told agents he has known Dressel for years and recognized him by his facial expressions, body language and attire in the broadcast. The tipster also drew a blue arrow to the person she identified as Dressel in the image, along with a YouTube link to the same video.

A second tipster also stated they have known Dressel for years and identified him in videos with “100% certainty,” FBI documents state.

A tipster also reported they saw a live-streamed video from Dressel’s Facebook page that appeared to be taken from inside of the Capitol on January 6. The video showed many people chanting “Stop the Steal.” Authorities said Dressel’s Facebook account later appeared to be deleted and agents could not access the alleged video.

When the FBI obtained records from the social media site, an account associated with Dressel’s mobile phone and bearing his name was found to have been created on January 14, 2007 and closed on February 7, 2021. Records from Facebook showed that between December 20, 2020 and January 15, 2021 there were three Internet Protocol addresses associated with log-ins to the account, one of which occurred around 9:24 p.m. on January 6, 2021 to an address associated with Landmark, Virginia, which is about 11 miles from Washington DC. Other records obtained through the court-authorized search warrant reportedly found the account discussing Dressel’s presence inside of the Capitol during the riots.

Messages between Dressel and another user on January 6 were detailed in court records. In the conversations, Dressel allegedly stated he was one of the “first 20 people or so to break into the Capitol.”

In later conversations, the user Dressel was communicating with stated, “Just went to show the wife the video of you guys in the capitol. I see ya deleted it. Smart move lol.” Dressel responded by stating, “I’m proud to say I was a voice of reason in there trying to stop the crazy [expletive] and calm things down.” Dressel did not respond to the Facebook user’s comment regarding the deleted video, according to the FBI.

FBI officials also said they viewed surveillance from inside of the Capitol on the day of the riots and saw a man dressed in the same attire as the tipster described he wore that day. The video reportedly showed Dressel entering the building from the Senate Wing door around 2:14 p.m. and enter the Capitol Crypt through the north corridor. He allegedly remained in the Crypt area from at least 2:25-2:34 p.m. Agents also compared the images supposedly of Dressel to his Missouri state-issued driver’s license photo.

The FBI also stated that a second phone number associated with Dressel was present at the Capitol at the time. Agents said Google records showed the phone was within the building between 2:18 p.m. and 4:12 p.m. on January 6. The phone was also reportedly in areas within the Capitol Grounds that were restricted on the day. The phone was not registered to Dressel, but the FBI has not been able to identify the person the phone was registered to as a living person and that the phone number was listed to a mailing address in Texas. The unidentified person’s listed business for the second phone is known to be operated by Dressel’s brother, according to court documents. The documents state that no evidence has been found showing Dressel’s brother nor a woman listed as the contact person for the phone were in the Capitol on January 6.

Dressel is the fifth person from the St. Louis area to be charged for alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.