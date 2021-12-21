Tips to keep your four-legged friend safe during the holidays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Veterinarians at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America have shared some safety tips to ensure holiday celebrations are safe for four-legged friends.
The organization wants people to be careful with festive foods because they can pose dangers to pets. They said fatty, spicy and sweet food should be off-limits to pets. Pets should also not be given turkey, chicken or ham bones because they can easily break and splinter, which can cause mouth injuries and intestinal blockage.
Pets should also be kept away from seasonal plants and decorations. According to the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America, mistletoe, holly berries and rosemary can result in severe gastrointestinal irritation. Holiday decorations can also cause problems or obstruction.
If traveling with a pet, the animal should be secured in the vehicle. Small pets should be put in a pet carrier that is securely fastened. Dogs should also have a pet travel safety harness that attaches to a seat belt.
