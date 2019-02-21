ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Choosing a summer camp for your child can have you browsing through brochures and websites, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises the safety, health and satisfaction of the child should be the camp’s top priority.
Parents need to use the same care they would when choosing a daycare program. According to the BBB, parents should look for a camp that shares in the interest of the child and matches the child’s age and skill level.
“A great camp should be an enriching experience for your child,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Camp staff should be well-trained, and your child’s health and safety must be their top priority.”
A few things parents can do when considering a camp is visit the facility, ask questions about the staff and find out how the facility handles emergency plans, according to the BBB.
Parents should also get try to get information from those who have previously attended the camp, and check the BBB’s website for the camp’s record on handling complaints.
The standards for day and overnight camps may be different, but each should put your child’s safety and well-being first.
The BBB offers tips to parents searching for the right camp. For more information on an individual camp or to check a BBB Business Profile, go to bbb.org or call 888-996-3887.
