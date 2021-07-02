(CBS NEWSPATH) -- July 4th weekend is here and that means many of us will be enjoying family, fun, and food. But health experts are reminding everyone that foodborne illnesses increase with warmer, humid temperatures.
"A food that's cold and does not remain cold, that provides an opportunity for bacteria that may be in the item to multiply. It's the same when you're dealing with hot foods. If they're supposed to stay hot, when they get cooler, again, it's an opportunity for bacteria to multiply," said Sandra Eskin, the USDA's deputy under secretary for food safety.
According to the CDC, it's estimated that every year 48 million Americans get sick from foodborne illnesses, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die. "For most healthy adults, it's unpleasant and results in a few days of discomfort. However, older people, young children, pregnant women, someone on chemotherapy, or anyone who has a deficient immune system, they can get a very serious infection," Eskin said. She adds, prevention is critical.
Experts stress that color is not a good indicator of whether a food is cooked thoroughly, and a thermometer is best to use. "If food is contaminated, the most effective way to kill any contamination is through heat. Cooking is the ultimate kill step," Eskin said.
Once you're done eating, put the food away. According to the USDA, don't leave food out for longer than two hours, one hour if it's over 90 degrees outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.