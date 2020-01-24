ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As tax season begins, so do fraudsters.
Monday is the first day to start filing taxes. The IRS is supposed to reject a tax return if one has already been received with the same Social Security number, which is why fraudsters are always trying to get a number to file before that person does.
Fraudsters can get Social Security numbers through phone scams, big data breaches and emails where they fool the victim into entering their information.
If you find someone using your personal information to file, alert the IRS that you’re a victim of identity theft.
