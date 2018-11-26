ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com / CBS) – FBI agents are warning Cyber Monday shoppers to be aware of scammers who are trying to lure people with emails.

Experts said today’s cyber scams are harder to detect than ever before because emails from scammers can look just like emails from the real brand. Since it’s nearly impossible to spot phony emails, experts advise never opening links or attachments and never put your password into anything you click from an email.

10 tips to avoid scammers on Cyber Monday The Better Business Bureau has 10 tips for Cyber Monday shoppers to help avoid scammers during this holiday season.

According to experts, hackers can even pose as shipping companies with fake delivery updates.

To avoid becoming a victim, experts advise shoppers to go directly to the website. They also advise making sure to use the most updated versions of malware detection and other security on your computers and devices because it can help protect information.