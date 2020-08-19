ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Have you found yourself endlessly scrolling on your smartphone? If so, you’ve participated in what experts are calling ‘doom scrolling,’ which can leave you anxious.
Caitlyn Drozda-Mattingly, a licensed clinical social worker, told News 4 part of the battle right now is that people want to stay informed but are dealing with a constant influx of information. According to her, people feel pressure to constantly check things because many situations are rapidly evolving, which makes it easy to go down a rabbit hole and end up in a place of despair.
"If you're noticing that you're really concerned about one specific issue and that's the one that you keep checking constantly maybe have a limit for yourself to check on that issue morning and night,” said Drozda-Mattingly.
Drozda-Mattingly also suggests being mindful and paying attention to your mood and body, so you don’t get too wound up.
