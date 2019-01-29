SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Heating and cooling companies say they are already very busy and bracing for calls as temperatures and wind chills drop.
One local man says he has already dealt with furnace problems. He said his 25-year-old furnace gave out on Friday.
“Being in a cold house all day, that was a long day,” said Steve Hawkins.
Luke Sanders, a technician with Smart House Heating and Cooling, says business is at its peak. It is one of several companies getting calls about broken furnaces and frozen pipes.
Sanders says it is important for anyone to replace their furnace filter monthly, clearing outside vents of ice and snow and scheduling routine maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.