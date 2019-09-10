FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Tips from citizens led to the arrest of two burglary suspects in Fairview Heights.
According to police, the two suspects were seen in the Stonewolf Golf Club neighborhood around 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 7. Neighbors contacted authorities and said there was suspicious activity and that the men were not known to the community.
When officers made contact with the suspects, they reportedly determined the men had burglarized several cars and entered a garage in the neighborhood to commit a burglary.
Monday, Bobby Samuels, 20, of Cahokia, and Marlon Crockett Jr., 20, of East St. Louis, were each charged with residential burglary and two counts of burglary. Samuels’ bond was set at $100,000 and Crockett’s was listed as $60,000.
