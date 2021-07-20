ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The pandemic has forced many families to tighten their budgets and have more conversations with their kids.
Jeff Sachs from Sachs Financial in St. Louis told News 4 kids need to learn about money at a young age, like when they start riding a bike. He has four steps to help kids:
- Encourage kids to save a third of their money
- Work them through a budget
- Implement an allowance
- Allow them to make mistakes
Sachs suggests using age as a guideline when trying to determine an allowance. For example, he said if a child is 5 years old to give them $5 a week.
"Some kids may not rush out and buy the latest thing, latest fidget spinner of today or whatever that is, but some will,” he said. “That is part of teaching kids it's okay to make mistakes with money, sometimes go out and spend and realize it's okay to save it and not buy the latest thing."
Sachs also emphasized it’s not about how much money someone has but rather about how much money is saved.
