ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Acne caused by prolonged wearing of a face mask, otherwise known as maskne, can impact children of all ages.
According to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, children and teens who wear masks all day long can experience clogged pores which can cause acne.
Parents can help by making sure their child washes their face in the morning and evening with a mild cleanser and by cleaning face masks daily. Also, ensuring the face mask is not too loose and also not tight enough to feel like it is squishing the child’s face.
"We recommend masks be made out of cotton material that breaths well. I have to wear paper to work but polyester, rayon, lace, crochet all the styles kids are looking into, those cause more problems with acne. So, stick with all-natural fibers, two layers, really cotton is preferred,” said Dr. Kristen Bruno.
If a teenager is experiencing a breakout, Dr. Bruno said a little benzoyl peroxide can be upset for spot treatment, but to be careful because it can bleach material.
Younger kids who experience skin irritation can rub either Vaseline or Aquaphor on the affected areas at night.
