ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mosquitoes are looking to take a bit out of summer fun.
Rottler Pest Control advises using repellants with 25% DEET to ward off the pests. Organic repellants also work but need to be applied more often.
Pest control specialists said mosquitoes breed in standing water so be sure to remove any to prevent them from multiplying.
