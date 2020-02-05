ELBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lincoln County Detectives said a tip about drugs being sold from a home along White Road led them to arrest the two people living there after finding meth, fentanyl, and other drugs.
Law enforcement said Ryan York, 39, and Forrest Martin, 36, allowed narcotics detectives to search their home.
Detectives said they found 34 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, multiple prescription pills, micro bags, scales, and drug paraphernalia along with a .22 caliber rifle.
Additionally, York told detectives that Martin recently overdosed on fentanyl and had to be revived with Narcan.
Both were arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They are being held in the Lincoln County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.
