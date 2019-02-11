O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department is investigating a theft at the Sugarfire restaurant.
Sugarfire BBQ on Greenmount Rd. had a tip jar stolen Saturday night, February 9, around 8:45 p.m.
Police said the man came into the restaurant requesting an application from the manager. After the manager returned from the office, the suspect was gone, and the tip jar was missing.
The suspect is described as thin male wearing a blue University of Kentucky hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
The amount stolen is unknown. There is video surveillance and witness testimony being used by the O’Fallon Police Department in their investigation.
Contact (618) 624-4545 ext.0 if you have any information regarding the investigation.
