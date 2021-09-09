Tiny houses for veterans project breaks ground in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A successful program in Kansas City aimed at helping veterans experiencing homeless is expanding to St. Louis.
The Veterans Community Project broke ground Thursday on a four acre campus in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in north St. Louis City. The campus will consist of 50 tiny homes to provide temporary housing.
"They are built to the highest quality, they're as nice as your house and mine, they're just smaller," Jason Kander said. "It's tailor made for veterans who are experiencing homelessness."
An outreach center on the campus will provide a range of support services including military benefits navigation and case management to any veteran.
Click here for more information about the project.
