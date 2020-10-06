NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A non-profit plans to build 50 tiny houses for homeless veterans on what is now mostly vacant land in North City.
St. Louis officials confirm that the non-profit Veterans Community Project (VCP) will be building the homes near Grand Avenue on Aldine. A walk=in clinic and case workers will be working out of a nearby building.
The hope is find permanent homes and other needed services for the residents. VCP sponsored a similar project in Kansas City in 2018.
The city and and Land Reutilization Authority will sell VCP 32 acres of land.
A groundbreaking is scheduled for Oct. 16.
